Medacta Group (SIX:MOVE) Price Target Increased by 5.47% to 115.88

The average one-year price target for Medacta Group (SIX:MOVE) has been revised to 115.88 / share. This is an increase of 5.47% from the prior estimate of 109.86 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 107.06 to a high of 128.96 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.76% from the latest reported closing price of 120.40 / share.

Medacta Group Maintains 0.45% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.45%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Medacta Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOVE is 0.11%, a decrease of 3.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.65% to 971K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APHIX - Artisan International Fund Institutional Shares holds 305K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 326K shares, representing a decrease of 6.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOVE by 12.33% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 217K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 75K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TEMGX - Templeton Global Smaller Companies Fund holds 64K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust I - Brighthouse holds 52K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares, representing a decrease of 11.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOVE by 13.96% over the last quarter.

