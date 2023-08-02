Medacta Group (SIX:MOVE) Price Target Increased by 13.95% to 132.04

The average one-year price target for Medacta Group (SIX:MOVE) has been revised to 132.04 / share. This is an increase of 13.95% from the prior estimate of 115.88 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 114.13 to a high of 159.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.30% from the latest reported closing price of 126.60 / share.

Medacta Group Maintains 0.43% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.43%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Medacta Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOVE is 0.13%, an increase of 7.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.37% to 994K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APHIX - Artisan International Fund Institutional Shares holds 305K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 326K shares, representing a decrease of 6.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOVE by 12.33% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 217K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TEMGX - Templeton Global Smaller Companies Fund holds 86K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares, representing an increase of 25.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOVE by 63.68% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 75K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust I - Brighthouse holds 52K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares, representing a decrease of 11.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOVE by 13.96% over the last quarter.

