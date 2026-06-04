Med-Metrix Enters Definitive Agreement To Acquire Vitalware; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Med-Metrix, LLC, a healthcare revenue cycle management company backed by Harvest Partners and A&M Capital Partners, announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Vitalware, a revenue workflow and analytics software business owned by Health Catalyst (HCAT).

Vitalware's platform is recognized for its expertise in mid-revenue cycle solutions, including charge capture, coding accuracy, and revenue integrity. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Med-Metrix's technology-enabled platform by improving reimbursement accuracy and net revenue yield for its health system clients.

Following the transaction, Vitalware's leadership team and employees will be integrated into Med-Metrix's operations, enhancing its ability to deliver end-to-end solutions across the revenue cycle. The deal remains subject to customary closing conditions.

Vitalware, founded in 2011 and acquired by Health Catalyst in 2020, is known for its cloud-based solutions in chargemaster management, price transparency, and compliance. Its tools have been widely adopted across hospitals and health systems to improve visibility and continuity in billing and coding processes.

Med-Metrix executives highlighted that the acquisition expands their ability to deliver measurable financial outcomes by combining differentiated technology with operational expertise. The combination is expected to help providers identify revenue leakage, strengthen compliance, and optimize net patient revenue.

HCAT is currently trading at $1.94, up 46.24%.

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