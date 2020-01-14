MED Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Medifast Inc (Symbol: MED) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $114.20, changing hands as high as $116.65 per share. Medifast Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MED shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MED's low point in its 52 week range is $66.50 per share, with $159.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $116.61.

