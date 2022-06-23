MED Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/27/22

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/27/22, Medifast Inc (Symbol: MED) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.64, payable on 8/8/22. As a percentage of MED's recent stock price of $178.46, this dividend works out to approximately 0.92%, so look for shares of Medifast Inc to trade 0.92% lower — all else being equal — when MED shares open for trading on 6/27/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MED is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.68% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MED shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MED's low point in its 52 week range is $154.67 per share, with $295.375 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $178.46.

In Thursday trading, Medifast Inc shares are currently off about 0.2% on the day.

