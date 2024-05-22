News & Insights

MECOM Expands Contract Portfolio, Advises Investor Caution

MECOM Power & Construction Ltd. (HK:1183) has released an update.

MECOM Power & Construction Ltd. has announced the extension of three facility management service agreements and the successful tender of several new projects, indicating a robust addition to their portfolio. The extensions and new contracts have significantly increased the Group’s backlog of contracts to an aggregate value of approximately MOP737.4 million. Investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the company’s shares, as no profit forecast has been made in relation to these developments.

