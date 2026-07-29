Mechanics Bancorp Reports Increase In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Mechanics Bancorp (MCHB) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $57.70 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $42.48 million, or $0.20 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 34.2% to $200.96 million from $149.75 million last year.

Mechanics Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $57.70 Mln. vs. $42.48 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.25 vs. $0.20 last year. -Revenue: $200.96 Mln vs. $149.75 Mln last year.

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