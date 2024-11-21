News & Insights

MEC Resources Returns to ASX with New Share Quotation

November 21, 2024 — 11:28 pm EST

MEC Resources Ltd (AU:MMR) has released an update.

MEC Resources Ltd has announced the quotation of over 36 million ordinary fully paid shares on the ASX, marking a significant development after a suspension since January 2020. This move is anticipated to reinvigorate investor interest and potentially enhance the liquidity of the company’s shares in the market.

