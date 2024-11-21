MEC Resources Returns to ASX with New Securities

MEC Resources Ltd (AU:MMR) has released an update.

MEC Resources Ltd has announced the quotation of 35,088,180 ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX, marking a significant move following the suspension of their shares since January 2020. Investors and market enthusiasts will be keen to watch how this development influences MEC’s market presence.

