MEC Resources Ltd Returns with New ASX Securities

November 21, 2024 — 11:27 pm EST

MEC Resources Ltd (AU:MMR) has released an update.

MEC Resources Ltd has announced the quotation of 40,741,652 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), following a placement announcement made in April 2023. The company, which has been suspended since January 2020, is taking steps to re-engage with the market by offering these securities.

