MEC Resources Ltd to List New Securities on ASX

MEC Resources Ltd has announced the upcoming quotation of 109,502,463 fully paid ordinary securities on the ASX, marking a significant development since its suspension in January 2020. This move is expected to pique the interest of investors keeping an eye on the company’s market activities. The securities are set to be officially listed following the application lodged in July 2023.

