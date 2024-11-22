News & Insights

MEC Resources Ltd Expands Market Presence with New Securities

November 22, 2024 — 12:07 am EST

MEC Resources Ltd (AU:MMR) has released an update.

MEC Resources Ltd has announced the quotation of over 729 million fully paid ordinary shares and 364 million options on the Australian Securities Exchange. This move is part of previously announced transactions, marking a significant milestone for the company in expanding its capital base. Investors may find this development promising as it potentially enhances the company’s market presence.

