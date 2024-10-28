MEC Resources Ltd Announces Virtual AGM for 2024

MEC Resources Ltd (AU:MMR) has released an update.

MEC Resources Ltd has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 27, 2024, where shareholders can participate and vote electronically. The company is encouraging shareholders to submit their proxy forms and questions in advance to ensure smooth proceedings. Meeting materials are available online on the company’s website and ASX announcements page.

For further insights into AU:MMR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.