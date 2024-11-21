MEC Resources Ltd Announces Share Quotation on ASX

MEC Resources Ltd (AU:MMR) has released an update.

MEC Resources Ltd has announced the quotation of over 7.3 million fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange, marking a significant move in their securities strategy. This development could pique the interest of investors looking to capitalize on newly available shares in the market.

