MEC Resources Ltd Announces New Securities Issue

MEC Resources Ltd has issued new shares and options related to its Entitlement Offer Prospectus, with an updated expiry date for the options set for November 21, 2025. This move is part of their strategy to generate interest and investment in the company’s securities, offering a potential growth opportunity for investors.

