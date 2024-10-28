MEC Resources Ltd Announces Annual General Meeting

MEC Resources Ltd (AU:MMR) has released an update.

MEC Resources Ltd has announced its Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 27, 2024, in South Perth. Shareholders are encouraged to participate either in person or by proxy, with voting eligibility determined by registration status as of November 25. This meeting is a key event for shareholders to influence the company’s strategic direction.

For further insights into AU:MMR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.