MEC Resources Issues Over 35 Million Unquoted Options

MEC Resources Ltd has announced the issuance of over 35 million unquoted Feb 23 Options, marking a significant move in their financial strategy. These securities, as detailed in their recent notification, will not be listed on the ASX. This development highlights MEC’s ongoing maneuvers in the equity market, capturing the attention of investors keen on unquoted securities.
