MEC Resources Director Increases Stake Significantly

November 24, 2024 — 10:48 pm EST

MEC Resources Ltd (AU:MMR) has released an update.

MEC Resources Ltd has announced a significant change in the shareholding of its director, David Leslie Breeze, with an acquisition of over 16 million ordinary shares and 8 million quoted options as part of compensation for director’s fees. The move indicates strategic financial adjustments within the company, reflecting potential growth and investor interest. Breeze’s increased stake could signal confidence in the company’s future prospects, drawing attention from stock market enthusiasts.

