MEC Resources Announces Share Quotation on ASX

MEC Resources Ltd (AU:MMR) has released an update.
MEC Resources Limited has announced the quotation of over 14 million fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), marking a significant step since its suspension in January 2020. This move is expected to rekindle interest in the company, offering potential investment opportunities for stock market enthusiasts.
