MEC Resources Announces Share Quotation on ASX

MEC Resources Ltd (AU:MMR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

MEC Resources Limited has announced the quotation of over 14 million fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), marking a significant step since its suspension in January 2020. This move is expected to rekindle interest in the company, offering potential investment opportunities for stock market enthusiasts.

For further insights into AU:MMR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.