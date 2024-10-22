News & Insights

MEC Company Ltd. to Liquidate Hong Kong Subsidiary

October 22, 2024 — 02:25 am EDT

MEC Company Ltd. (JP:4971) has released an update.

MEC Company Ltd. has announced the decision to dissolve and liquidate its wholly owned subsidiary, MEC (Hong Kong) Ltd., due to shrinking sales activities and to enhance overall business efficiency. The subsidiary, established in 1996, primarily focused on the sale of chemicals for electronic substrates. The liquidation process will proceed following local regulations.

