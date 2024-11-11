Mebuki Financial Group Ups Earnings and Dividends Forecast

Mebuki Financial Group, Inc. (JP:7167) has released an update.

Mebuki Financial Group has revised its earnings and dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 2025, predicting higher net income due to increased interest income and strong corporate performance. The company announced a dividend increase to ¥16.0 per share, reflecting an optimistic outlook based on improved financial results.

