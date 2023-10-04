Mebuki Financial Group (TYO:7167) Price Target Increased by 16.75% to 469.20

The average one-year price target for Mebuki Financial Group (TYO:7167) has been revised to 469.20 / share. This is an increase of 16.75% from the prior estimate of 401.88 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 404.00 to a high of 577.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.37% from the latest reported closing price of 396.40 / share.

Mebuki Financial Group Maintains 2.65% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.65%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 105 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mebuki Financial Group. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 7167 is 0.16%, a decrease of 3.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.37% to 124,301K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 26,689K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,598K shares, representing an increase of 15.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7167 by 3.10% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,447K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,393K shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7167 by 1.08% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,856K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,633K shares, representing an increase of 2.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7167 by 4.35% over the last quarter.

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II - Columbia Variable Portfolio - Overseas Core Fund Class 3 holds 7,647K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,948K shares, representing a decrease of 3.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7167 by 5.15% over the last quarter.

COAVX - Columbia Overseas Value Fund holds 6,975K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,773K shares, representing an increase of 17.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7167 by 4.96% over the last quarter.

