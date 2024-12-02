Mebuki Financial Group Advances Share Buyback Plan

Mebuki Financial Group, Inc. (JP:7167) has released an update.

Mebuki Financial Group, Inc. has acquired 9,655,600 of its own shares at a cost of 6.35 billion yen through market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, as part of a larger plan authorized by its board to buy back up to 20 million shares. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital and potentially enhance shareholder value.

