Meatpacker JBS's plunging profit beats forecasts

Credit: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

November 10, 2022 — 04:43 pm EST

Written by Nayara Figueiredo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's JBS SA JBSS3.SA, the world's largest meat producer, on Thursday reported a quarterly profit that plunged 47.1%, nevertheless beating analysts' estimates as higher revenues helped offset rising costs.

The company posted a third-quarter net profit of 4.01 billion reais ($745.35 million), while analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected it to land at 3.75 billion reais.

($1 = 5.3800 reais)

