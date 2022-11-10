Meatpacker JBS's plunging profit beats forecasts

SAO PAULO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's JBS SA JBSS3.SA, the world's largest meat producer, on Thursday reported a quarterly profit that plunged 47.1%, nevertheless beating analysts' estimates as higher revenues helped offset rising costs.

The company posted a third-quarter net profit of 4.01 billion reais ($745.35 million), while analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected it to land at 3.75 billion reais.

($1 = 5.3800 reais)

(Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo; Writing by Peter Frontini)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.