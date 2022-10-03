Commodities

Meatpacker JBS to close U.S. plant-based foods business Planterra

Contributor
Tom Polansek Reuters
The North American arm of Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA is closing its U.S. plant-based foods business Planterra Foods after about two years, the company said on Monday.

JBS will focus on its plant-based operations in Brazil and Europe, said Nikki Richardson, spokesperson for JBS USA. Those operations "continue to gain market share and expand their respective customer bases," she said.

Colorado-based Planterra sold plant-based food under the Ozo brand and in July said it was "the official plant-based protein" of the Chicago Cubs baseball team.

