Meatpacker Frigol furloughs workers after Brazil beef exports to China halted

SAO PAULO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker Frigol, the country's fourth-biggest beef processor, said on Monday it would furlough workers at one of its plants, after Brazil halted beef exports to China on Saturday due to two cases of mad cow disease.

A source with knowledge of the matter said the furloughs were in response to the sudden suspension of exports to China. Frigol's press office cited slower seasonal demand in Israel and declined to comment on whether the matter was connected to China exports.

(Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo; Editing by Peter Cooney)

