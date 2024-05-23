Meatable Welcomes New CEO for U.S. Market Push

Agronomics Limited (GB:ANIC) has released an update.

Agronomics Ltd announces the appointment of Jeff Tripician as the new CEO of its portfolio company Meatable, aiming to spearhead the company’s expansion into the U.S. market following a strategic launch in Singapore. Tripician, with a robust background in the U.S. meat industry including a successful merger at GrassFed Foods, is expected to drive Meatable’s global commercialization and growth. Additionally, Dean Banks, a seasoned leader in food and biotech, joins Meatable’s Board of Directors to further bolster its market strategy.

For further insights into GB:ANIC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.