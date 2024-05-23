News & Insights

Stocks

Meatable Welcomes New CEO for U.S. Market Push

May 23, 2024 — 08:17 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Agronomics Limited (GB:ANIC) has released an update.

Agronomics Ltd announces the appointment of Jeff Tripician as the new CEO of its portfolio company Meatable, aiming to spearhead the company’s expansion into the U.S. market following a strategic launch in Singapore. Tripician, with a robust background in the U.S. meat industry including a successful merger at GrassFed Foods, is expected to drive Meatable’s global commercialization and growth. Additionally, Dean Banks, a seasoned leader in food and biotech, joins Meatable’s Board of Directors to further bolster its market strategy.

For further insights into GB:ANIC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.