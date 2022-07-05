Measuring Liquidity during Times of Market Stress with Nasdaq-100 Index Options

Liquidity is a primary datapoint traders use for determining the viability of a trade. In high value notional products such as index options, execution quality can translate into thousands of dollars of transaction costs per trade. Since Oct 2018, when we published the first research piece to measure the liquidity of Nasdaq-100 Index options (NDX), the value of the index has increased significantly. Additionally, recent periods of volatility presents a unique opportunity to understand how execution quality is impacted by market stress.

After peaking above $1.6m per contract, a single contract remains over $1.1m in notional value and warrants an update for traders to understand the transaction costs of trading NDX. Due to the complexity of it measuring liquidity in different volatility environments, we take this post to dig into how the liquidity of NDX options has been impacted during times of high and low market stress. We examined options execution data in 2 different volatility environments to illuminate average execution slippage to provide guidance and transparency while dispelling myths of perceived liquidity.

Products such as the Nasdaq-100 Index Options (NDX) with large option chains are most susceptible to a perceived lack of liquidity due to lower open interest and volumes of each strike. Additionally, wider bid/ask spreads displayed on screens for NDX add to the perception of a lack of liquidity. While certain elements showed signs of market stress, such as bid/ask spreads which tend to widen out, actual executions occurred closer to the midpoint than during calmer markets.

Options Slippage

Before diving into metrics, we want first to define how we measured our findings. We define slippage as the distance between the execution price and the mid-point of an option. The larger the slippage when a trade is executed further away from the midpoint. Traders want orders filled as close to the midpoint as possible to minimize transaction costs and improve profits. We can provide guidance on the actual liquidity of NDX options by analyzing where trades are filled with respect to this midpoint. This is calculated for lower volatility periods and higher volatility periods. We calculate slippage in both dollar and percentage terms in the example below.

Slippage in dollars: $2.05 (Exec. Price) - $2.00 (Midpoint) = $0.05 Slippage

Slippage in percentage: $0.05 (Slippage) / $2.00 (Midpoint) = 2.5% Slippage

Perception of Liquidity

Many traders will utilize open interest (OI) and volume to gauge an option's liquidity; however, we have found these metrics to be poor indicators. While it is true that options with high OI and volume typically have deep liquidity, the opposite is not always true. There are many reasons that an option with zero or low OI and volume can be liquid and execute within pennies of the midpoint. Furthermore, the spread between the bid/ask quote is arguably a better liquidity metric for most options, but even this has its exceptions. We have found very little correlation between slippage and the bid/ask spread size. However, by examining actual executions of trades and liquidity can be measured by the ability of large orders to be bought and sold near the mid-point.

Our Liquidity Research

We focused our research on your trading bottom line, execution quality, and more importantly, how they measure up during periods of market stress. Our data spans 2 dates, June 8 and June 13th of 2022, which saw very different implied volatilities for NDX. Measured by VolQ, the Nasdaq-100 Index Volatility Index, on June 8th, the implied vol on NDX was 28.56% vs. 38.44% on June 13th. As bid/ask spreads widened out on higher volatility days (June 13th). We observed over 16,000 executions across both days for this research.

Upon first glance, it seems like execution quality suffered on the day with higher volatility, with the average execution occurring $0.94 away from the midpoint (65% higher), compared to $0.57 for the lower volatility day. However, once you factor into the average premium traded on the higher volatility day was over 145% higher, we can see that execution quality improved during higher volatility. If we use percentage terms, which normalizes for the difference in trade size, executions occurred only 2.2% away from the midpoint on the day of higher volatility vs. 3.38% during lower volatility.

While this might come as a surprise, the execution data from this study indicates that there was lower slippage in percentage terms during times of market stress when compared to lower volatility environments. Additionally, orders greater than 10 contracts were executed significantly closer to the midpoint compared to the average in both high volatility and low volatility environments. The average slippage on trades greater than 50 contracts (typically institutional flow) was only $0.50 per contract, or 0.43bps of the notional contract value.

Executions by Delta

We also sliced the execution data by Delta to better understand how retail and institutional flow held up during market stress. While not an exact science, retail traders tend to execute lower delta (further out of the money) strikes due to the high notional value of the NDX contract. The data broken down by Delta is not surprising, as options that have very low in Delta (far away from the current price) typically experienced lower execution quality. However, upon further inspection, we found that the higher percentages were due to extremely low premiums, rather than poor execution quality. The average slippage on trades lower than 0.1 Deltas was only $0.14 per contract, or 0.12 bps of the notional contract value. Additionally, the execution quality, in percentage terms, was closer to the midpoint in times of elevated volatility when compared to lower volatility for all three Delta ranges:

Conclusion

Since correlation does not translate into causation, we cannot say that execution quality improved because of market volatility and stress, however we can confirm that NDX trades can be executed at a fair price even during market volatility. Moreover, our research confirms that there is sufficient evidence that both retail and institutional flow received quality fills across a variety of trades.

The common misconception is that during times of market stress, options become less liquid and execution costs increase. While that can often be the case, our study has shown that NDX index options still carry exceptionally deep liquidity even during times of market stress. Despite see displayed bid/ask spreads widening during market volatility, we observed that the average execution price was closer to the mid-point on a percentage basis.

