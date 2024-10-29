News & Insights

Stocks

Mears Group’s Aggressive Share Buyback Strategy

October 29, 2024 — 02:17 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mears Group Plc (GB:MER) has released an update.

Mears Group PLC has repurchased 105,419 of its own shares as part of its ongoing buyback program, with prices ranging from 331.50 to 337.50 GBp per share. The cumulative buyback since August 2024 amounts to over 4.5 million shares, signaling a strong commitment to enhance shareholder value. By canceling these shares, Mears aims to optimize its capital structure.

For further insights into GB:MER stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.