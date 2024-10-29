Mears Group’s Aggressive Share Buyback Strategy

Mears Group Plc (GB:MER) has released an update.

Mears Group PLC has repurchased 105,419 of its own shares as part of its ongoing buyback program, with prices ranging from 331.50 to 337.50 GBp per share. The cumulative buyback since August 2024 amounts to over 4.5 million shares, signaling a strong commitment to enhance shareholder value. By canceling these shares, Mears aims to optimize its capital structure.

