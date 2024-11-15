News & Insights

Mears Group PLC Continues Strategic Share Buyback

November 15, 2024 — 03:52 am EST

Mears Group Plc (GB:MER) has released an update.

Mears Group PLC has announced the purchase of 50,000 of its own shares as part of a share buyback program, with prices ranging between 366.00 and 372.50 GBp per share. Since the start of the buyback initiative, the company has acquired over 5.3 million shares for cancellation, potentially enhancing shareholder value. This strategic move may be of interest to investors watching the company’s stock performance.

