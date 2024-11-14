Mears Group PLC Continues Strategic Share Buyback

Mears Group Plc (GB:MER) has released an update.

Mears Group PLC has repurchased 45,000 ordinary shares at an average price of 366.5139 GBp each as part of its ongoing share buyback program. Since the program’s announcement in August 2024, the company has acquired over 5.28 million shares for cancellation, indicating a strategic move to potentially enhance shareholder value.

