News & Insights

Stocks

Mears Group PLC Boosts Confidence with Share Buyback

October 24, 2024 — 01:12 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mears Group Plc (GB:MER) has released an update.

Mears Group PLC has executed a significant share buyback, acquiring 150,000 ordinary shares at an average price of 325.9927 GBp per share. This move is part of their ongoing buyback program, which has seen the acquisition of over 4.2 million shares for cancellation since August 2024. Such buybacks often signal confidence in the company’s financial health and can impact stock value positively.

For further insights into GB:MER stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.