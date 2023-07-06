Mears Group (LSE:MER) Price Target Increased by 5.77% to 308.55

The average one-year price target for Mears Group (LSE:MER) has been revised to 308.55 / share. This is an increase of 5.77% from the prior estimate of 291.72 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 277.75 to a high of 364.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.45% from the latest reported closing price of 284.50 / share.

Mears Group Maintains 3.69% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.69%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mears Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MER is 0.06%, an increase of 4.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.04% to 14,650K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 7,922K shares representing 7.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,326K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,307K shares, representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MER by 13.38% over the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 1,235K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,245K shares, representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MER by 6.22% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 997K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,002K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MER by 15.32% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 688K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

