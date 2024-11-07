Mears Group Executes Significant Share Buyback Plan

Mears Group Plc (GB:MER) has released an update.

Mears Group PLC has continued its share buyback program, purchasing 46,132 ordinary shares at varying prices, with the highest at 368.50 GBp. Since August, the company has acquired nearly 5 million shares for cancellation, signaling a strong commitment to returning value to shareholders. This strategic move is likely to draw attention from investors interested in companies optimizing their capital structure.

