Mears Group Director Buys Company Shares

Mears Group Plc (GB:MER) has released an update.

Mears Group PLC, a prominent UK housing services provider, has reported that Angela Lockwood, a Non-Executive Director, has acquired 6,480 ordinary shares at 383.7 pence each, now holding a 0.01% stake in the company. The transaction took place on the London Stock Exchange and reinforces management’s confidence in the firm’s value.

For further insights into GB:MER stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.