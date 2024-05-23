News & Insights

Mears Group Director Buys Company Shares

May 23, 2024 — 04:47 am EDT

Mears Group Plc (GB:MER) has released an update.

Mears Group PLC, a prominent UK housing services provider, has reported that Angela Lockwood, a Non-Executive Director, has acquired 6,480 ordinary shares at 383.7 pence each, now holding a 0.01% stake in the company. The transaction took place on the London Stock Exchange and reinforces management’s confidence in the firm’s value.

