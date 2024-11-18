Mears Group Completes £20M Share Buyback Program

Mears Group Plc (GB:MER) has released an update.

Mears Group Plc has successfully completed a £20 million share buyback program, acquiring and cancelling over 5.3 million shares, which represents 5.6% of its issued share capital. This move, finalized at an average price of 372.8p per share, underscores Mears’ commitment to delivering value to its shareholders. As a leading provider in the UK housing sector, Mears continues to enhance its financial strategies while maintaining its focus on long-term housing solutions.

