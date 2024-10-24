Mears Group Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback Program

Mears Group Plc (GB:MER) has released an update.

Mears Group PLC has announced the purchase and cancellation of 110,000 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which began in August 2024. The purchase prices ranged from 332.50 GBp to 378.00 GBp, with an average price of 343.1657 GBp. Since the program’s inception, the company has acquired over 4 million shares for cancellation, indicating a strategic move to enhance shareholder value.

