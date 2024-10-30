Mears Group Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

Mears Group Plc (GB:MER) has released an update.

Mears Group PLC has actively engaged in its share buyback program, purchasing 90,000 ordinary shares at prices ranging from 336.00 to 344.00 GBp. This latest acquisition adds to the 4.68 million shares already repurchased since the program’s announcement in August 2024, signaling a robust commitment to returning value to shareholders.

