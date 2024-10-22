News & Insights

Mears Group Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

October 22, 2024 — 02:07 am EDT

Mears Group Plc (GB:MER) has released an update.

Mears Group PLC has recently repurchased 73,700 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with each share bought at a consistent price of 385 GBp. This move further supports the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value, having already cancelled nearly four million shares since the program’s inception in August.

