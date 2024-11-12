Mears Group Boosts Share Value with Buyback Program

Mears Group Plc (GB:MER) has released an update.

Mears Group PLC has actively engaged in its share buyback program, purchasing 60,000 of its own shares at an average price of 375.96 GBp per share. The company has bought a total of over 5.16 million shares since initiating the program in August 2024, signaling confidence in its market value. These shares will be cancelled, potentially enhancing shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:MER stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.