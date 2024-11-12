News & Insights

Mears Group Boosts Share Value with Buyback Program

November 12, 2024 — 03:03 am EST

Mears Group Plc (GB:MER) has released an update.

Mears Group PLC has actively engaged in its share buyback program, purchasing 60,000 of its own shares at an average price of 375.96 GBp per share. The company has bought a total of over 5.16 million shares since initiating the program in August 2024, signaling confidence in its market value. These shares will be cancelled, potentially enhancing shareholder value.

