Mears Group Announces Total Voting Rights Update

Mears Group PLC has announced that it currently has 90,764,444 ordinary shares in circulation, each with one voting right. This information is crucial for shareholders to determine their voting power and any changes in their shareholding. The company does not hold any shares in treasury, ensuring full voting rights are distributed among the shareholders.

