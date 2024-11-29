News & Insights

Mears Group Announces Total Voting Rights Update

November 29, 2024 — 11:02 am EST

Mears Group Plc (GB:MER) has released an update.

Mears Group PLC has announced that it currently has 90,764,444 ordinary shares in circulation, each with one voting right. This information is crucial for shareholders to determine their voting power and any changes in their shareholding. The company does not hold any shares in treasury, ensuring full voting rights are distributed among the shareholders.

