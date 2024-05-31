Mears Group Announces Total Voting Rights

Mears Group Plc (GB:MER) has released an update.

Mears Group PLC has disclosed its total voting rights as of May 31, 2024, revealing an issued share capital of 98,108,782 ordinary shares, each with one voting right and none held in Treasury. This figure is crucial for shareholders who need to determine whether they must notify their interest or any changes to it in the company’s share capital, as per financial regulations.

