Mean Green Unveils Vanquish Autonomous, First Commercial Electric Stand-On Mower

(RTTNews) - Mean Green, a battery-powered turf care manufacturer and part of Generac Power Systems (GNRC), has expanded its commercial electric mower lineup with the launch of the Vanquish Autonomous.

This new model is the world's first commercial-grade electric stand-on autonomous mower, designed to enhance productivity by increasing output without adding manpower. It features a 60" mulching rear discharge deck and delivers up to eight hours of all-electric runtime.

Now available through Mean Green dealers nationwide, the Vanquish Autonomous uses Greenzie's self-driving technology tailored for commercial use. Key features include camera-based obstacle detection, live performance tracking, a call-back function to return the mower to its start point, and customizable keep-out zones to avoid restricted areas.

Brandon DeCoff, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Generac Chore, noted that the Vanquish Autonomous is poised to become an essential member of commercial landscaping teams. He emphasized that its advanced self-driving capabilities and ability to repeat saved routes redefine productivity standards, underscoring Mean Green's leadership in commercial electric mowing innovation.

Equipped with a 22kWh battery, the Vanquish Autonomous offers up to eight continuous hours of operation, can reach speeds of 11.5 mph, and is supported by the patented Heavy-duty Impulse Drive System™ for top-tier performance and reliability. It can seamlessly switch between autonomous and manual modes. The mower comes with a 5-year limited battery and mower warranty. More details are available at MeanGreenProducts.com.

