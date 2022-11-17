Meals company Takeaway, grocery delivery firm Getir in European partnership

November 17, 2022 — 02:28 am EST

Written by Toby Sterling for Reuters

AMSTERDAM, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Meals delivery company Just Eat Takeaway TKWY.AS on Thursday announced a European partnership with online grocer Getir.

Under the partnership, Takeaway said, Getir's groceries will be listed on Takeaway's platform and can be ordered via its smartphone app but will be delivered by Getir couriers.

Amsterdam-based Takeaway is Europe's largest meals ordering and delivery company, while Istanbul-based Getir is the largest of several privately-held online grocery companies that deliver a small selection of common supermarket items within an hour.

The partnership will be launched in Germany next week, the companies said, and expanded to Britain, Spain, Italy and France this year.

