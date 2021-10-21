Meal voucher company Edenred raises profit forecast as sales top expectations

Adds details on earnings and outlook

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Meal vouchers and cards provider Edenred EDEN.PA raised its full-year core profit forecast on Thursday, while reinstating its mid-term targets, encouraged by strong quarterly sales that topped expectations.

With digital solutions representing 86% of its business volume, Edenred managed to navigate the COVID-19 crisis thanks to a shift to fully digital offerings, such as the "virtual canteen", which allowed the French group to benefit from increasing remote working trends.

Edenred, which helps companies manage staff expenses and benefits and is known for its "Ticket Restaurant" vouchers, now expects to generate full-year earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) in the upper half of its previously specified range of 620 million euros to 670 million euros ($722.36 million to $780.62 million).

The company posted better-than-expected third-quarter total and operating revenues, which came respectively at 405 million euros and 393 million euros, compared with analysts' estimates of 391 million euros and 380 million euros provided by the company.

The quarterly revenue from the employee benefits division, which accounts for 59% of the group's total operating revenue, rose 12.2% on a like-for-like basis to 233 million euros, driven by the strong appeal of the virtual canteen solution, a form of a digital meal voucher and new client wins in the small- and medium-sized business segment.

With the reinstated mid-term objectives, Edenred targets like-for-like annual operating revenue and EBITDA growth of over 8% and over 10% respectively in the 2019 to 2022 period.

($1 = 0.8583 euros)

(Reporting by Federica Mileo and Diana Mandia Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Vinay Dwivedi)

((federica.mileo@thomsonreuters.com; Diana.MandiaAlvarez@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.