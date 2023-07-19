Meal Fades as Soybeans Extend the Rally

Soybean futures were up by 5 to 13 1/4 cents at midday. November was up by an additional 20 cents earlier in the midweek trade. Soy oil prices are triple digits stronger with 2.5% gains so far. Meal futures are fading through Wednesday, though losses are limited to $2.20/ton so far.

Safras and Mercado released their initial estimates for Brazil’s 2023/24 production, showing 45m HA (+2.5%) of area producing 163.2 MMT.

Aug 23 Soybeans closed at $14.97 1/2, up 5 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash was $14.89 5/8, up 1 1/4 cents,

Sep 23 Soybeans closed at $14.31 1/4, up 12 1/2 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $14.13, up 12 cents,

