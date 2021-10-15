ME Stock: 6 Things to Know About 23andMe as Shares Shoot Higher Today

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) stock is running higher on Friday as investors pile on thanks to a recent interview on CNBC.

Source: Connect world / Shutterstock.com

The interview has EMJ Capital’s Eric Jackson giving a positive mention to the company last night. That resulted in shares seeing a boost after-hours, as well as making the company one of our biggest pre-market stock movers this morning.

As a result, ME stock is experiencing heavy trading today. As of this writing, more than 15 million shares of the stock have changed hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 1.7 million shares.

Adding to all of that is ME stock’s penny status with a price still below $10 per share. That low entry point makes it easier for investors to jump into as it doesn’t require as big of a commitment as other stocks.

With all that said, let’s take a look at what traders need to know about 23andMe.

23andMe is a DNA genetic testing company.

It offers services for users seeking both health and ancestry data from their DNA.

The company was founded in 2006 and has sold more than 12 million DNA kits since then.

Even so, the company is still new to the public market.

It debuted on the Nasdaq Exchange earlier this year following a merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) VG Acquisition.

23andMe’s current market cap is $3.862 billion.

ME stock was up 18.5% as of Friday afternoon.

