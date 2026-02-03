ME Group International (LSE:MEGP) Price Target Decreased by 13.16% to 252.45

The average one-year price target for ME Group International (LSE:MEGP) has been revised to 252.45 GBX / share. This is a decrease of 13.16% from the prior estimate of 290.70 GBX dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 222.20 GBX to a high of 288.75 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 78.79% from the latest reported closing price of 141.20 GBX / share.

ME Group International Maintains 5.59% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 5.59%.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.52% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in ME Group International. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MEGP is 0.26%, an increase of 20.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.53% to 26,000K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 9,250K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,322K shares , representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEGP by 2.06% over the last quarter.

IEGAX - INVESCO International Small Company Fund holds 5,447K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ESMAX - INVESCO European Small Company Fund holds 1,910K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FLKSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock K6 Fund holds 1,872K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,784K shares , representing an increase of 4.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEGP by 1.83% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,618K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.