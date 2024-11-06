ME Group International Announces Board Changes

ME Group International (GB:MEGP) has released an update.
ME Group International announces the departure of Emmanuel Olympitis as a Non-executive Director after 15 years, with René Proglio stepping up as the new Senior Independent Director and Françoise Coutaz-Replan taking on additional committee roles. This leadership change comes as the company continues to focus on its diverse range of instant-service vending solutions across 18 countries, strengthening its presence in high-footfall areas.
