ME Group To Install Up To 300 Wash.ME Revolution Laundry Machines Across MFG's UK Sites

July 29, 2024 — 02:26 am EDT

(RTTNews) - ME Group (MEGP.L) has entered into a new partnership agreement with Motor Fuel, the UK's largest independent forecourt operator, under which ME Group will install and operate up to 300 Wash.ME Revolution laundry machines across MFG's UK sites, over the next five years.

Vladimir Crasneanscki, Head of UK Commercial Operations and Head of Investor Relations at ME Group, said: "There is a significant opportunity for our Wash.ME Revolution machines across the UK and this partnership is indicative of our intent for the UK market and allows for rapid progress in geographic expansion across the UK."

ME Group operates more than 1,462 Wash.ME Revolution laundry machines across the UK & Republic of Ireland and 5,957 machines globally.

